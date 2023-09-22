Billie Eilish has done her part in activism. She hosts an annual event called Overheated to help raise awareness about climate change, in which musicians, activists, and experts participate in talks and panels, while the documentary Overheated airs. In 2019, she also pled fans to stop eating meat and contributing to the torture of animals.

Now, the “Happier Than Ever” singer is featured in a campaign called Artist For Action To Prevent Gun Violence. Alongside other performers such as Sheryl Crow, Peter Gabriel, Nile Rodgers, Bush, Rufus Wainwright, Sofi Tukker, Pixies, and more, she declared that she is an Artist For Action. “As much as I love the United States, I am always appalled at the ease with which anyone can get a weapon,” Gabriel states at the beginning of the video.

For a PSA in 2021, Eilish made a call to action about climate change. “This year, our global leaders are deciding the actions required on the environment and climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” she said. “We must stand together and speak up to save our planet. Not just for us, but for our future generations and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one.”

Watch the Artist For Action video above.