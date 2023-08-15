Billie Eilish is bringing her Overheated climate change action event back to London this month, as she announced its return via a press release. Hosted at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace on August 30, it will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fans can expect a day that is “filled with discussion, community building and resources to help tackle the climate crisis, roller skating and delicious plant-based food” from Neat Burger, according to the release. Climate activists will be attending alongside Eilish herself.

Specifically, the panels will include Alice Aedy, Brother Spirit, Dominique Palmer, Liv Simpliciano, Samata Pattison, Tori Tsui, Eilish’s mother Maggie Baird, and more guests that are still TBA.

Tickets for Eilish’s Overheated event go on sale tomorrow, August 16 at 10 a.m. BST, with only a limited amount of 500 being made available. For fans who are unable to secure one for the London panels, they will still be able to watch it, as it will be livestreamed on Eilish’s official YouTube channel.

The pop star previously hosted the first annual event last summer at The O2, where she also played the Overheated documentary. The film featured others in the music industry, like Yungblud and Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis.

Shortly after the event, Eilish is also slated to perform at the Reading & Leeds festival.

For more information and tickets to Overheated, visit here.