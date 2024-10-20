Billie Eilish’s appearance on Saturday Night Live yesterday (October 19) was filled with more than one moving performance. After a high-flying rendition of “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish delivered a moody showing for another Hit Me Hard And Soft standout, “Wildflower.”

Alongside her brother, frequent collaboration, and fellow musician Finneas, the sibling duo brought the track’s heaviness to life as the late night show’s deep sea blue lighting took over their set.

“Well, good things don’t last / And life moves so fast / I’d never ask who was better / ‘Cause she couldn’t be / More different from me / Happy and free in leather / And I know that you love me / You don’t need to remind me / Wanna put it all behind me, but baby,” sang Billie.

While Billie Eilish is done talking about her sexuality and who she’s dating, the lyrics to “Wildflower” are as revealing as a song can get.

Although Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour‘s production level is much grander than Saturday Night Live, the simplistic approach to the late night cameo nailed the track’s core meaning.

Watch Billie Eilish’s performance of “Wildflower” on Saturday Night Live alongside Finneas above.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out now via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Find more information here.