Billie Eilish made her return to Saturday Night Live. Yesterday (October 19) instead of getting in the holiday spirit or the singer’s musical contribution to Barbie, she has a new solo album to push.

Last night, Billie Eilish took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform her airy fan-favorite single, “Birds Of A Feather.” Despite the increasing whispers of a split between the siblings, Finneas can be seen jamming out alongside his sister.

To the dismay of supporters, the official video for “Birds Of A Feather” lacked their imagined environmental elements. So, for Billie Eilish’s live performance of the record for SNL, she gave into fans demands with an immersive cloud set which served as a stellar backdrop for Billie Eilish’s dreamy vocals.

The meaning behind the track is remains up in the air, with Billie Eilish telling : “It doesn’t matter what I wrote it about, what Finneas wrote it about…it really doesn’t matter, as long as you interpret it the way you need to.”

At least viewers of the late night performance can rest well knowing their interpretation of the song influenced Billie Eilish’s SNL set design.

Watch Billie Eilish’s performance of “Birds Of A Feather” alongside Finneas for Saturday Night Live above.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out now via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Find more information here.