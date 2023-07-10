Billie Eilish gushed over her involvement in the upcoming Barbie movie (read: global spectacle) when announcing her single, “What Was I Made For,” last Thursday, July 6. The “What Was I Made For” reveal was accompanied by Instagram Story posts by Eilish depicting her childhood devotion to Barbie dolls. Eilish, it turns out, hasn’t outgrown loving Holiday Barbie.

“I will say that when I was a kid, they were out of the box,” Eilish told Variety on the pink carpet for the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9, ahead of its July 21 theatrical release. “They were in my room. They were getting all messed up, but now — ’cause I still get some Holiday Barbies, and they’re in the box.”

Finneas added, “She gets Holiday Barbie, she lights up.”

Eilish referenced Holiday Barbie at the 2021 Met Gala while explaining the inspiration behind her Oscar De La Renta gown with Keke Palmer for Vogue.

“It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year,” she said. “The dresses [chef’s kiss], oh my god! So, honestly, genuinely, that was my inspiration.”

When Eilish initially announced the song, she wrote, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! [teddy bear, pink bow, ballet slipper, pink heart emojis] ‘What Was I Made For?’ COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!! [see-no-evil monkey, smiling with hearts emojis],” Eilish captioned an Instagram post. “WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB @FINNEAS.”

See clips of Eilish and Finneas on the Barbie pink carpet below.

Billie Eilish reveals that she "still gets some holiday Barbies" but keeps them in the box. #Barbie https://t.co/bDoALKf52G pic.twitter.com/Le3GNCmnyS — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023

Finneas says that his sister Billie Eilish "lights up" whenever she receives a holiday Barbie. #Barbie https://t.co/bDoALKf52G pic.twitter.com/yDX6cJDtSr — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023

Billie Eilish says that she and Finneas got emotional at one of the scenes toward the end of the #Barbie movie. https://t.co/bDoALKf52G pic.twitter.com/4ELP2qj5bB — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023