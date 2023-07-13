It was revealed earlier this month that Billie Eilish has a new song for the Barbie movie, and today (July 13), the track, “What Was I Made For?,” has been released.

Press materials note of the emotional piano ballad, “The intimate and heart-rending track exists as the sonic background for pivotal scenes throughout the film, while beautifully and poignantly highlighting the film’s important message and sentiment.”

The song arrives alongside an Eilish-directed video, in which she sets up a doll clothes wardrobe before a sudden burst of rain ruins everything.

On Instagram, Eilish wrote of the song and video, “in january greta [Gerwig] showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that. this video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself[heart emoji] :’’’’) enjoy.”

Eilish previously indicated the track would be a tearjerker when she wrote on Instagram, “WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB @FINNEAS.”

Listen to “What Was I Made For?” above.