Billie Eilish is the ultimate trendsetter in every imaginable way. Over the last month, several artists have been hit with objects while performing on stage. Harry Styles was hit in the face during a Love On Tour stop over the weekend, and other recent victims include Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lil Nas X.

The general public is perplexed by a seemingly new, random trend, but this is nothing new to Eilish.

“I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years.” Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter at the Barbie movie premiere on Sunday, July 9, in Los Angeles. “I don’t know why this is, like, new. People just get excited and it can be dangerous.”

Eilish added, “I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there, it blows. But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something. […] You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

To Eilish’s point, Drake isn’t against fans throwing objects at him. He’d just prefer that they adhere to his wish list.

“Can we set a new stage rule for tour? If you’re gonna throw sh*t up here, just make it bras only, please,” Drake told the crowd at Chicago’s United Center, after someone chucked at phone at him during opening night of his and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour.

Watch Eilish and Finneas’ pink carpet chat with THR below.