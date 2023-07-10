Billie Eilish gets emotional when she’s gifted a Holiday Barbie doll, and she warned people to “get ready to sob” when announcing her Barbie movie soundtrack single, “What Was I Made For,” last week.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film will enjoy its long-awaited theatrical release on July 21, but tear ducts were activated today, July 10, when Eilish posted a Barbie teaser that features the first snippet of “What Was I Made For.”

Melancholy keys underpin footage of Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken. As a single tear falls down Robbie’s cheek, Eilish’s trademark ethereal voice sings, “What was I made for?”

“absolutely over the MOOOOON excited for you to see this,” Eilish captioned the Instagram video alongside an abundance of see-n0-evil monkey emojis, pink bow emojis, and crying emojis.

Eilish and Finneas attended the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9, and gave insight into the origin of “What Was I Made For.”

“I was just really intrigued in general. Before even thinking about making a song, I was like, ‘Ooh, I wanna see! I wanna be part of this!'” Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter.

Finneas added, “The movie was so great, and we’re big fans of Greta and have been forever, so we figured it probably would be, but then it really was. We were super inspired to write a song.”