Ever since Britney Spears shared a video nonchalantly explaining that she burned down her home gym, the #FreeBritney movement has seen a second wave. Spear’s father and legal conservator, along with several of the singer’s lawyers, have continuously denied claims that she’s being controlled. Now, Spears is speaking directly to her fans about her wellbeing for the first time since the #FreeBritney movement’s revival.

In a video posted to Instagram, the singer assured fans that she is safe and happy. “So I know that there have been a lot of comments, a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me,” she said in the video. “But I just want to let you guys know that I’m fine. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes, and a lot of love.”

Britney’s brief message comes soon after her former estate manager Andrew Wallet claimed that the conservatorship is in her best interest. “Britney is in a conservatorship for good reason, but a lot of the Free Britney people have no experience with the law,” Wallet said, adding: “The most important question is whether the conservatorship is in her best interests. That’s what you always have to ask yourself and I absolutely still believe that the conservatorship is in her best interests.”

See Britney’s video above.