After years of fighting, Britney Spears’ infamous conservatorship finally came to an end last month. However, there are still some legal loose ends to tied up, some of which were addressed in court yesterday, as Variety reports. At a hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse, Spears was granted the power to execute documents herself, which Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, argued she should be able to do “as an independent woman, not under conservatorship.”

After the brief hearing, Rosengart said outside the courtroom that the ruling means Spears “has the power to do whatever she wants to do.”

When Spears’ conservatorship was terminated, accountant John Zabel was given power of execution of the estate trust, as well as power to transfer assets into the trust. As of yesterday’s hearing, Zabel will retain those powers until the date of the next hearing, January 19. That hearing is “expected to deal with accounting matters, as well as the petition for substituted judgement.”

A couple months ago, in a post criticizing her family, Spears took a moment to show gratitude for Rosengart, writing, “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life !!!!” More recently, she shared some criticism about Christina Aguilera for “refusing to speak” about the conservatorship.