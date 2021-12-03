After years spent in her conservatorship, Britney Spears has made time in recent months to vent about her experience. The latest example of that is a new video Spears shared yesterday, a comedic self-shot skit in which she plays one of the therapists she was apparently required to see under the terms of her conservatorship.

In the video, Spears, as a therapist, speaks reassuringly and says that she wants Spears to relax so she can “do my work for you” of helping to “clear these blockages” caused by “the psychosis of what’s going in your head.” After the spiel, the video cuts to Spears laying stiffly on a couch as she says monotonously, “Yes, I’m feeling fine. I had a great year. I’m having a great day.”

It then cuts back to therapist Spears, who says they “need to figure some things out” and asks about Spears’ sleeping, breathing, and eating habits before concluding, “I’m here to help you.” Then Spears breaks character and, as herself, says, “False,” then lets out a string of exclamations and expletives.

She explained the video in her caption, writing, “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will … being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy … no really … 10 hours a day, 7 days a week … no lie … in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist !!!! I genuinely thank you dear sweet hearts for your efforts !!! The end is me celebrating … it’s clearly OVER because my medication is working ‘Murica !!!! Pssss BALLS and KISS MY MOTHER F*CKING ASS !!!!!”

Check out Spears’ skit above.