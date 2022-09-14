Britney Spears got herself into a bit of social media trouble recently: A couple nights ago, she took to Instagram to share a quote that read, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.” Her caption read in part, “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small … I mean why not talk about it ??”

The post was met with swift backlash and there were reports that Aguilera had unfollowed Spears on Instagram. Now, Spears has again taken to the image-sharing platform, this time to clear the air.

Last night (September 12), Spears posted an illustration of two fairy-like creatures and wrote, “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”

She went on to say that the post was just a “projection” of her own “insecurities,” writing, “To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me … I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like … I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks … I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me. I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living !!!”

Find Spears’ post below.