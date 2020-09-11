Though Britney Spears has expressed her support of the #FreeBritney movement, her father and conservator Jamie Spears still thinks it’s “a joke.” The singer has reportedly been pushing to make some of her court documents public, but Jamie doesn’t think she understands the consequences.

According to a report from TMZ, the elder Spears filed new documents that say the court needs to determine if Britney has “the capacity to understand the consequences of her waiver” before she opens up parts of her case to the public eye. Jamie is against making medical documents public, saying it could harm the singer if the public is aware of her “sensitive medical issues.”

In other news, Paris Hilton also recently weighed in on her conservatorship. In an interview with Andy Cohen, Hilton said she has “no control” of her life: “I love her so much and I feel if you’re an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled. I think maybe that stems from me being controlled so much, so I can understand how that would feel, and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me. After just working her whole life and working so hard… she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever, and I just don’t think that’s fair.”