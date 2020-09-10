Britney Spears is in the midst of a legal battle over her conservatorship, a situation that seems to be evolving every day. Now, one of Spears’ old friends, Paris Hilton, has weighed in on the saga, and like other Spears supporters, she is disappointed by the situation.

Chatting with Andy Cohen on Andy Cohen Live, Hilton said, “I saw her this summer. We had dinners, saw her in Malibu. I love her so much and I feel if you’re an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled. I think maybe that stems from me being controlled so much, so I can understand how that would feel, and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me. After just working her whole life and working so hard… she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever, and I just don’t think that’s fair.

Cohen then asked if she and Spears have discussed the situation, to which Hilton responded, “No, I don’t like bringing things up like that. She’s so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things: music, fashion… I don’t know, just fun things. I never like to bring up negative things or make people feel uncomfortable, so I’ve never talked about it with her.”

Watch the video above.