After nearly 14 long years, Britney Spears’ conservatorship finally came to an end. On Friday, a judge terminated the conservatorship, which has long found people overseeing decisions regarding the singer’s personal life and her estate, including her father, Jamie. Shortly after the news broke, Britney shared a message of her own about the termination.

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney 🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” she wrote next to a video of her fans celebrating the ruling. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever.”

Britney’s post comes after she addressed her family for the pain they caused her over the years. “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”

Britney did some anxious about her post-conservatorship life. “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake !!!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s like they want me to do something crazy,” she continued, adding, that she’ll have to “do things a little differently from now on.”