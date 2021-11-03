Britney Spears is starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel that is her conservatorship, and in recent times, she has used to platform to call out those who she says played a part in the situation. Her latest target is her mother Lynne, who Spears claims was actually the mastermind behind the conservatorship, not her father, as is widely believed.

In a now-deleted post (preserved by Pop Crave), Spears wrote, “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago .. but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor [Spears’ former business manager] out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*ck yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship ….. but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”

Check out Spears’ full post below.

