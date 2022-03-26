Since she was released from the predatory conservatorship that’s been dominating her life for the last several years, Britney Spears has been a prolific Instagram user. She likes to use the social media platform to vent, to demand justice for what she’s been through, and get naked whenever she wants.

Now, the pop star has decided to use her account to talk about one of her favorite shows — Euphoria. She’s certainly not alone in loving this show, but her take on the series is definitely different from some other people. In her post, Britney said the show’s “crazy plots” help her forget her own anxiety, and shared this tidbit for mental health awareness week.

Here’s her full take on the show:

“For MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways !!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!! It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy 👂🏼 … stillness … yoga 🧘🏼‍♀️ … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE … YES you know THOSE 👍👍👍 !!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING 😄 !!!!!

While Euphoria doesn’t usually end up on a list with those other things, it’s always great to have an off-the-wall suggestion for dealing with mental health, and frequently those suggestions are the ones that work the best.

Check out Britney’s post below.