Last month, Britney Spears reportedly had plans to speak with a judge about removing her father as co-conservator. But now, a week after she made her first testimony about her situation, a judge denied her request.

According to TMZ, Britney was not looking to push her other co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, out of their role as she was satisfied with their work. However, her displeasure with the way her father has handled the conservatorship pushed her to request his removal. Unfortunately for the singer, her father will retain his position, but Bessemer Trust, a financial planning company from Boston, will step in as co-conservator of her finances with Jamie for the time being.

This comes after the singer’s father reportedly said he is not the one restricting her freedoms. According to TMZ, Jamie said he is not in control of things like Britney’s birth control usage and how much time she spends with her boyfriend. He adds that “he has been cut off from communicating with her.” Jamie noted that while he’s in charge of her finances, co-conservator Jodi Montgomery is in charge of her day-to-day decisions and has been for the last two years.

The judge’s denial comes a week after Britney called the conservatorship “abusive” during a hearing about the court-ordered arrangement. “I’ve been in denial,” she admitted. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.”