Britney is back, b*tch! Tonight (July 21), Will.I.Am has dropped “Mind Your Business,” his hotly-anticipated new collaboration with Britney Spears. Over a thumping, bass-heavy beat, Will and Spears are reminding their haters that they’re not here for any drama.

Having been a star since she was a child, Spears can never escape intrusive people. No matter where she goes, she is aware that she is being followed “Uptown, downtown, everywhere I turn around,” on her verse of the song.

She continues, singing, “Hollywood, London, snap-snap is the sound / Paparazzi shot me / I am the economy.”

Will doubles down on the frustration, rapping, “Too much looky-looky, I’m so sick of all these looky-loos / Everybody lookin’ at me like I was the breakin’ news / Police gotta stayin’ watchin’ every step I take / Every move I make, every breath I take.”

“Mind Your Business” marks Spears’ first musical contribution since last year’s Elton John collab, “Hold Me Closer,” an updated version of John’s timeless classic, “Tiny Dancer.” It’s also her second overall since being released from her 13-year conservatorship back in 2021.

At this point, the message of “Mind Your Business” rings stronger now more than ever for Spears.

You can listen to “Mind Your Business” above.