Britney Spears isn’t the only member of her family singing gimme more. The “Mind Your Business” singer’s heated legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, has reportedly come to an end.

According to TMZ, yesterday (April 26) Britney and Jamie reached a settlement in their dispute over misappropriation of funds during Spears’ 13-year conservatorship.

In the outlet’s report, sources revealed that Jamie will not be required to pay Britney anything. Instead, Britney is now allegedly responsible for covering her father’s attorney fees, which reportedly amount to over $2 million.

The same close affiliate alleges that Britney is “furious” over the results. After allegedly being “reassured” by her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, Britney believed that she could recoup her financial loss from that time in her life. Rosengart’s success in helping to end the entertainer’s conservatorship (with the public’s support via the #FreeBritney movement) supposedly led Britney to feel confident in her chances in court.

In Britney’s memoir, The Woman In Me, the singer alleged that her father controlled all aspects of her finances, including control over where she spent her allotted allowance. Back in November 2022, Britney took to Instagram with an emotional message after regaining control over her accounts.

“A year ago was my first time buying something with my own two hands,” she wrote. “My legs and hands were shaking for 15 minutes after I bought something.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck7TwHDg3HS/