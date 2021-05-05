Britney Spears is still in the midst of a legal battle surrounding her court-appointed conservatorship, a case that has seen an uptick in public scrutiny following the Framing Britney Spears documentary. While fans have been calling for an end to her conservatorship, the singer herself has reported she’s happy with the arrangement — for the most part.

Last week, it was reported that Spears has asked to meet with a judge to personally speak about her legal situation. Fans speculated what the singer planned to speak about, but new details from TMZ unveils Spears’ plan to ask for her father to be removed as her co-conservator. Spears has previously aired her grievances with how her father handles her business. She’s even stated that she refuses to perform until her dad is removed as her conservator. TMZ states Spears and her father currently aren’t on speaking terms and the singer doesn’t trust of some people he’s brought to her team.

Spears’ other co-conservator is Jodi Montgomery, who handles her personal care, while her father is still in control of her finances. Spears is reportedly content with Montgomery, who has been acting as her co-conservator since 2019, and she’s not looking for an end to her conservatorship altogether. “She’s taken care of and she knows it,” a source for TMZ stated.

Spears recently released a statement of her own regarding the public interest in her conservatorship case and some of the details mentioned in the Framing Britney documentary. “These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing,” she wrote in an Instagram post. She also quelled rumors that she doesn’t run her own Instagram account.