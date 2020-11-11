For the last three months, Britney Spears is seeking to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator, much to his consternation. After asking a court judge to take her father off the conservatorship, Britney and her lawyer formally filed a motion for his removal. Now, mere days later, the pop singer’s lawyer, Sam Ingham, reportedly told a court that Britney fears her father and that she would not perform until he was removed from the position on her estate.

According to TMZ, Ingham reportedly revealed the news during a court hearing on Tuesday, where an attorney for the pop singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, also asked her father to step down from the conservatorship. Lynne’s lawyer said that while Britney is grateful for her father’s help and support, Lynne believes that it’s time for Jamie to let go of his position.

Britney and her lawyer filed the original motion for her father’s removal after they found out Jamie hired a new business manager for her estate without her knowledge. The hire came after the previous manager stepped down without any prior notice. Britney was also unhappy that Jamie requested in a letter stating that her estate account remains at City National Bank until her new conservator takes over. Ingham said the request was a “blatant attempt by James to try to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of Britney’s objections, TriStar’s resignation and the appointment of Bessemer Trust.”

(via TMZ)