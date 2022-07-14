In November of last year, Britney Spears was finally granted freedom from her conservatorship. This was not the end of legal battles. But today the pop star is experiencing another victory with the ruling from Judge Brenda Penny that her father, Jamie Spears, has to sit for a deposition and produce the documents requested by Britney’s team.

Within the next 30 days in L.A., the father will have to produce all documents related to electronic surveillance, which will help the “Toxic” singer’s case after all of her allegations about being monitored and recorded. “I’ll go years without contact, and then I’ll get a call every once in a while from her in a closet,” her ex-manager Sam Lufti once said. “Last time she called me, she was at Ralphs, in Calabasas[…] After she hung up, I got a call from the same number — it’s an Asian doctor, who says, ‘Wow, this is surreal, Britney just borrowed my phone.’ Five years ago, she borrowed a phone at the gym and just made off with it.”

In March, Spears also spoke up about being forced into a mental facility. She noted that she wants “justice” and that she “won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me.”