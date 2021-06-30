After years of public court hearings about her legally-appointed conservatorship, Britney Spears made her first on-the-record comments about her situation last week. The singer called the conservatorship “abusive” and claimed that it is restricting a number of her personal freedoms, like being able to get married and remove her implanted birth control. In the past, Spears’ lawyers have claimed the singer has taken issue with her father being her co-conservator, and now, he has responded to Spears’ claims.

According to a report from TMZ, Spears’ father, Jamie, denies being the one who is control of her personal life decisions like being on birth control and having limited time with her boyfriend. Jamie says he’s responsible for the singer’s finances, and co-conservator Jodi Montgomery has been at the helm all of her day-to-day decisions for nearly two years.

TMZ’s report notes that Jamie says he hasn’t spoken directly to Spears in a long time since “he has been cut off from communicating with her.” Jamie allegedly blames Montgomery for Spears’ discontent, and alleges the court never found her unfit to make medical decisions for herself. In other words, Jamie claims that Spears is legally allowed to make the decision remove her birth control independently from Montgomery. TMZ includes a line from legal documents that allege: “Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters.”

Jamie’s lawyer reportedly claims that he actually called for the court to investigated the claims his daughter made about her conservatorship last week:

“Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by [Britney] at the June 23, 2021 status hearing. […] Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course. It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears’ testimony.”

After Spears went public about her conservatorship last week, there has been an outpouring of support for her. Her sister Jamie Lynn made a statement of support, and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and even Stephen Colbert shared similar sentiments.