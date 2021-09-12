While Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle has long been stressful, the singer does have something amazing to celebrate: Spears and Sam Asghari recently announced that they are engaged. This comes after four years of dating, having met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016. They shared the news on their respective Instagram pages. In her post, Spears stands beside Asghari and happily says “Yes!” when he asks if she likes the new diamond ring.

In a statement to People, Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, said that he’s “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement,” adding, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.” Cohen also revealed that Spears’ ring was designed by New York City jeweler Roman Malayev. Cohen added, “He couldn’t be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring.”

The news comes after Britney Spears’ father filed a petition to end her long-standing conservatorship. In the documents filed to Los Angeles’ Superior Court, Jamie Spears said his daughter is “entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” He added that her circumstances have changed to the point that “grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

You can view the posts from Spears and Asghari above.