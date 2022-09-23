The soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s recent Elvis biopic was star-studded, as it included tracks from artists like Eminem, Tame Impala, Doja Cat, and many others. An interesting note about that soundtrack, though, is that it doesn’t feature one song that was made for, and appears in, the movie: a mash-up of Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” and Britney Spears’ 2003 hit “Toxic.”

Luhrmann really wants to get the song out there, though, and if he does, it will be Spears’ second post-conservatorship release, following her and Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer.”

Luhrmann told Rolling Stone, “There’s a lot of love, a lot of intense love for the Britney/Elvis track in the movie, and it’s my commitment to try [to release the song].” He added, “It’s my passion and commitment to try to get all parties involved in getting it completed and out there for the fans, as I know Britney herself and Elvis are, in so many ways, connected in their own different journeys.”

It seems rights issues are holding up the track’s release, as he says the remix is “fully done” but he’s “just trying to unravel it” in terms of dropping the tune.

He also drew a more specific connection between Spears and Presley, noting, “Just like Britney, who creates the quintessential ’90s pop music, you’re richer than God and you’re in the Hollywood bubble. That’s what happens to Elvis. He’s gone from being this rebel, this punk, deeply steeped with his Black music friends doing radical music, to suddenly being isolated in Hollywood doing pop.”