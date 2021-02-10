While the internet is churning in reaction to The New York Times investigation of her legal situation, Framing Britney Spears, the pop star has so far avoided mentioning anything about the situation on her own social media feeds. Though her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari spoke out unfavorably about her father today — who is the one that placed her in the current conservatorship situation — Britney is keeping mum.

Instead, she decided to post a throwback of her performance of “Toxic” at the New Years Rockin’ Eve party back in 2018. “Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!!” she wrote on social media. “I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! @NYRE” Since it’s now… February… it’s unclear why Britney wanted to post the throwback clip now — unless “toxic” is a clue about how she feels?

The follow-up tweet also maintains a very positive, surface-y perspective on things, but gets a little more to what could be considered the heart of the matter. “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!” she continued. “We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! @NYRE pic.twitter.com/Kthh9fIWtJ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

Well, it’s certainly true that we don’t know much about what’s going on with the person living behind the lens. Britney, just know that we’re hoping for you to be happy, healthy, and free of all toxic energy.