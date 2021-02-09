The movement to investigate the conservatorship Britney Spears was forced into by her father, James Spears, has been ongoing for a few years now. Initially a grassroots, fan-driven campaign called #FreeBritney, the investigation has gotten serious enough that The New York Times recently launched a documentary, Framing Britney Spears that touched on not just her conservatorship, but the misogynistic media attention she faced over the course of her career.

Since the documentary aired a few days ago, the reaction has been swift, and all the media attention has meant something to the people who are closest to Britney. One conservatorship lawyer, Lisa MacCarley, who has been advocating for Britney for a long time, launched a petition urging other lawyers to pressure the termination of the legal contract Spears is being held under. Even closer tot home, this morning her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted to Instagram about his feelings regarding her father.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” he wrote. “In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

All that was followed up with a mic drop sticker, obviously. Sam and Britney have been dating since 2016, and this is the most direct thing he’s said about her situation or their relationship to the Spears family. Clearly, the cracks in the facade are getting bigger, let’s just hope this all leads what’s best for Britney. It doesn’t seem like what’s been happening since the conservatorship began in 2008 is what’s best for her by any means.