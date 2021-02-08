For months, fans have been calling for an examination into Britney Spears’ conservatorship with the viral hashtag #FreeBritney. Much of the movement culminated last November when Spears eventually lost a court appeal to have her father removed as a conservator. But the recent New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears now takes a closer look at the pop star’s life, career, and legal battles.

After the film was released on Hulu Friday, musicians are offering their public support for the singer, calling out the “misogyny” that Spears faced throughout the documentary. Rico Nasty offered her support of the #FreeBritney movement over the weekend, saying, “Like what the actual f*ck are y’all doing to that woman.”

Free Britney . Like what the actual fuck are y’all doing to that woman …. — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 7, 2021

Kacey Musgraves shared a similar sentiment. Sharing a photo of Spears to her Instagram Stories, Musgraves urged her listeners to watch the documentary. “Never has one person been so used and abandoned by every facet around her,” Musgraves wrote. “My heart goes out to her. She has always been such an inspiration to me my whole kid/teen life. Wish she could get a re-do.

Hayley Williams also shared her two cents about the film. The singer mentioned the “literal torture” Spears was seen enduring throughout the documentary. “no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her,” Williams wrote. “the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid. — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021

i'll say this- as an artist, my very personal experience with misogynistic journalists/media is that over the last 15 years, it's improved. maybe bc there is a diff kind of accountability with cancel culture?

but you're right… misogyny hasn't disappeared. it's shape-shifted. https://t.co/pqAk5gIUf6 — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021

Sam Smith supported Williams’ words.

Many musicians showed their support for Spears following the film but Chika’s frustration was specifically targeted at Justin Timberlake. “After watching this Britney Spears doc, I’m realizing (for the millionth time) how sh*tty Justin Timberlake has been towards women,” she said.

After watching this Britney Spears doc, I’m realizing (for the millionth time) how shitty Justin Timberlake has been towards women. And like… nobody says shit. — CHIKA 🏆 (@oranicuhh) February 8, 2021

See artists like Hayley Williams, Chika, Rico Nasty, and more react to Framing Britney Spears above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.