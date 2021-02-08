Getty Image
Pop

Chika, Hayley Williams, And More React To The ‘Misogyny’ Seen In The ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary

Contributing Writer

For months, fans have been calling for an examination into Britney Spears’ conservatorship with the viral hashtag #FreeBritney. Much of the movement culminated last November when Spears eventually lost a court appeal to have her father removed as a conservator. But the recent New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears now takes a closer look at the pop star’s life, career, and legal battles.

After the film was released on Hulu Friday, musicians are offering their public support for the singer, calling out the “misogyny” that Spears faced throughout the documentary. Rico Nasty offered her support of the #FreeBritney movement over the weekend, saying, “Like what the actual f*ck are y’all doing to that woman.”

Kacey Musgraves shared a similar sentiment. Sharing a photo of Spears to her Instagram Stories, Musgraves urged her listeners to watch the documentary. “Never has one person been so used and abandoned by every facet around her,” Musgraves wrote. “My heart goes out to her. She has always been such an inspiration to me my whole kid/teen life. Wish she could get a re-do.

Hayley Williams also shared her two cents about the film. The singer mentioned the “literal torture” Spears was seen enduring throughout the documentary. “no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her,” Williams wrote. “the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

Sam Smith supported Williams’ words.

Many musicians showed their support for Spears following the film but Chika’s frustration was specifically targeted at Justin Timberlake. “After watching this Britney Spears doc, I’m realizing (for the millionth time) how sh*tty Justin Timberlake has been towards women,” she said.

See artists like Hayley Williams, Chika, Rico Nasty, and more react to Framing Britney Spears above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×