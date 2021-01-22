In recent years, the health and safety of Britney Spears have become a concern for fans. This isn’t just because of her highly publicized breakdown in the early 2000s, but what happened after, when her father, Jamie Spears, was installed as her conservator. Worried about this kind of power imbalance, and arguing that she now appears to be stable, fans mobilized the #FreeBritney movement to draw attention to the situation. Although, what Britney’s thoughts are on the whole thing have been unclear, sometimes it seems she’s willingly involved in the arrangement, other times, like her recent appeal to have her father removed, make it seem less than ideal.

For those who are confused by the specifics of the case, or need a refresher on the whole situation, a new documentary from The New York Times and FX will offer just that. Framing Britney Spears is the sixth episode of the first season of The New York Times Presents, which are described as “a series of standalone documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time. Each documentary features investigative reporting on some of the most pressing issues of our society in a visual and unforgettable way.”

Today’s preview of the new episode also included this synopsis: “Her rise was a global phenomenon. Her downfall was a cruel national sport. People close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her career as she battles her father in court over who should control her life.”

Check out the preview above and stay tuned for the episode dropping February 5. The episode will also be available on Hulu.