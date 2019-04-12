Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s a great weekend to be a BTS fan. The Korean boy band just released their sixth EP, Map Of The Soul: Persona. They’ll perform a selection of new songs on Saturday Night Live on Saturday. They’re gearing up for their US stadium tour in a few weeks. And BTS and Halsey have finally dropped their collaborative single “Boy With Luv,” along with yet another flawless video.

If you’ve somehow never seen a BTS video, let “Boy With Luv” be your introduction. The band’s seven members turn their charm and charisma all the way up here, performing for the camera like it’s for an audience of one (and the audience is you). Their eye contact is blistering. When Jin croons, “Your one, your two” and looks dead in the camera, it’s easy to see why BTS are such a huge global phenomenon. These boys are star performers.

The song is also incredibly fun. It’s a synth-y, ’80s pop confection with flawless group vocals and some great standout vocal moments for each member of the band. RM kills the rap in the bridge. Halsey’s feature doesn’t distract from the rest of the song — she doesn’t really come in until the end, and she’s a fun addition in the video.

Watch the video for “Boy With Luv” above.