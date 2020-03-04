BTS Show Their Theatrical Side In The Choreographed ‘Black Swan’ Video

K-pop supergroup BTS have taken the world by storm. After releasing their seventh studio album, Map Of The Soul: 7, BTS secured the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Before their record’s release, the group debuted a video with the MN Dance Company to accompany “Black Swan.” But the group had a surprise up their sleeve. BTS dropped another video to “Black Swan” Wednesday, and this time the seven-member group stars in the visual.

Directed by YongSeok Choi, BTS show off their impressive dance moves in the choreographed visual. Their captivating movements are amplified by the picturesque and ornate theater in which they take the stage. The video makes several references to the film Black Swan, with one member revealing a set of black wings.

Ahead of the visual’s debut, BTS achieved a monumental feat. With Map Of The Soul: 7 reaching No. 1, the group claims four No. 1 albums in just under two years. They were also named seventh in the world’s top-selling musicians in 2019 per the IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide. Furthermore, BTS’s previous effort Love Yourself: Answer was recently certified Platinum, making BTS the first K-pop group to achieve the certification in the US.

Watch BTS’ “Black Swan” video above.

Map Of The Soul: 7 is out now via Big Hit. Get it here.