Getty Image
Pop

Watch BTS Debut Their Song Of The Summer Contender ‘Butter’ At The Billboard Music Awards

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

This past Friday a lot of people were getting their pop mania on with the debut Olivia Rodrigo album, Sour, coming right on the heels of her third single “Good 4 U” — but another massive pop single was released that day, too. If you somehow missed K-pop sensation BTS quietly dropping song of the summer 2021 contender “Butter,” now is the time to remedy that.

After already taking home the award for top-selling song — for last year’s massive, record-breaking hit “Dynamite” — the band took the stage in Korea to put on a show for their global fanbase, kicking things off with a backstage set where they danced around pianos, other instruments and scaffolding. Bringing things into focus, the group finished the bulk of their performance singing and dancing in a stage designed to look like their very own Billboard award step and repeat. Nothing looks better than this group sashaying down a red carpet, spotlight on full blast, debuting “Butter.” It’s likely this single is just the first offering from another project from BTS, and what a strong way to kick that off if so. Check out their performance above, and look out for more new music coming from these superstars very soon.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×