This past Friday a lot of people were getting their pop mania on with the debut Olivia Rodrigo album, Sour, coming right on the heels of her third single “Good 4 U” — but another massive pop single was released that day, too. If you somehow missed K-pop sensation BTS quietly dropping song of the summer 2021 contender “Butter,” now is the time to remedy that.

After already taking home the award for top-selling song — for last year’s massive, record-breaking hit “Dynamite” — the band took the stage in Korea to put on a show for their global fanbase, kicking things off with a backstage set where they danced around pianos, other instruments and scaffolding. Bringing things into focus, the group finished the bulk of their performance singing and dancing in a stage designed to look like their very own Billboard award step and repeat. Nothing looks better than this group sashaying down a red carpet, spotlight on full blast, debuting “Butter.” It’s likely this single is just the first offering from another project from BTS, and what a strong way to kick that off if so. Check out their performance above, and look out for more new music coming from these superstars very soon.