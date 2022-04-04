BTS have become a regular presence at the Grammy Awards in recent years and that’s not changing this year, as the group got on stage and performed “Butter” during tonight’s ceremony.

Their performance came across like a theatrical scene from a spy movie, with the group members dressed like secret agents and doing spy things like lowering into a room on a rope and contorting around security lasers. They even got Olivia Rodrigo involved as a character in their silent play.

BTS is part of a stacked 2022 Grammys performance line-up that also includes Lady Gaga, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend, Maria Becerra, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, Nas, HER, Jon Batiste, Chris Stapleton, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rachel Zegler.

The group has a single Grammy nomination this year, as “Butter” is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. This is their second straight year earning a nod in the category, as “Dynamite” was nominated in 2021. That was the group’s first Grammy nomination ever, which, even though they didn’t come away with the trophy, was still a major win in itself. It’s also their third consecutive year performing, as they delivered “Dynamite” on last year’s broadcast and joined Lil Nas X on stage in 2020.

Watch BTS perform “Butter” above and find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees and winners here.

