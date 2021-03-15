BTS picked up their first Grammy nomination this year, and what better way to celebrate than by performing during the show? Fans might remember that the group popped up briefly at last year’s show during Lil Nas X’s performance, but this year, they took the stage as the main attraction to perform “Dynamite”

BTS earned a nomination this year in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with “Dynamite.” Had they won the award, they would have been the first South Korean group to do so, but it was revealed ahead of the broadcast that Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” took home to trophy.

In a Grammy.com interview published last week, the band spoke about representing South Korea in a big way at this year’s awards, with Jung Kook saying, “We’re overwhelmed to be called representatives of Korea. We’re just thankful for the support and attention that we’ve received, not only from our fans, but our peers. We will continue to work harder to showcase even better music and performances. And it’s an incredible honor to be the first Korean pop artist to be nominated for a Grammy, and we hope that this is just the beginning. A win would be significant not only for us but for many who pursue diversity in music.”

V also noted, “As the award show is approaching, the excitement and anticipation build up. I still can’t believe we’re nominated and performing. Getting a win would be even more amazing.”

