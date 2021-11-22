After cleaning up at the 2021 AMAs, K-pop icons BTS closed out the night with a performance of their hit single “Butter.” Decked out in yellow, with melting hearts and plenty of dance moves to spare, the Korean group reminded everyone present why their stadium shows sell out all around the world whenever they go on tour. There’s a certain synergy that this group has performing together, which was on full display earlier when they joined Coldplay for the collaborative track, “My Universe.”

Though BTS have been winning awards for their music all year, this was one of the first occasions where the band could safely travel to America to perform in-person instead of sending in a video set up from abroad. There was definitely a more clear sense of their presence during tonight’s show, where they picked up several awards and repeatedly thanked their fan army for believing in them. And though it was rumored that Megan Thee Stallion would be joining the K-pop group to perform their remix version of the song, she ended up unable to attend tonight’s show, so they closed the event out on their own. But of course, these guys are pros and don’t need any help to deliver a sizzling sendoff. Check it out above.