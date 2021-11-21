While we haven’t received a new album from Cardi B since her 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy, she has been kind to us in the feature department. Her recent collaborations include “Rumors” with Lizzo, “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Type Sh*t” with Migos, and “Me Gusta” with Anitta. These are just some of the records that have fans excited for what Cardi has in store for the future, but according to the rapper herself, she was supposed to work with BTS. However, her busy schedule made it difficult to bring to fruition.

“Maybe,” Cardi replied when she was asked if a BTS collaboration would arrive in the future during a recent Variety. “I was supposed to be on a record with them, but I had just released a record and then it was going to smash with the time. But I love them.” It came after she revealed another member of her family who’s a fan of BTS. “I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something,” she said. “My daughter [Kulture] likes BTS a lot a lot. Like, ‘Mommy, mommy, put [on] the song.’ And it’s like, I already know what she’s talking about.”

Cardi is also gearing up to host the 2021 American Music Awards, and in the interview with Variety, she revealed what viewers can expect from her on Sunday night. “I’m just going to be myself. That’s it,” she said. “There are going to be certain things that I read on the teleprompter, but I’m just going to freestyle it because I don’t like feeling like I’m talking like a robot.”

You can read her full sit-down with Variety here.

