Coldplay And BTS Enter A Parallel ‘My Universe’ With A New Suga Remix

Coldplay’s partnership with K-pop titans BTS has been particularly fruitful. Earlier this month, “My Universe” became Coldplay’s first No. 1 song in well over a decade. Now, they’re keeping the Music Of The Spheres single alive with a new version of the track, remixed by BTS’ Suga.

The “Suga’s Remix” version of the song maintains a lot of elements of the original track, but there are some key changes. The song’s hook takes on a more danceable new rhythm, while the verses are more subdued in nature. While the original track is Coldplay at their most pop, the Suga remix brings it even further into pop territory.

Coldplay says of the remix, “We’re so grateful to SUGA for this glorious remix. A BRILLIANT producer on top of everything else.” Suga also noted, “I’m thrilled to be able to work together with Coldplay, who I’ve admired since I was a kid, and honored to be a part of this remix.”

Meanwhile, Chris Martin recently noted that Music Of The Spheres, the band’s ninth album, could be one of their final LPs.

Listen to “My Universe (Suga’s Remix)” above and check out our review of Music Of The Spheres here.

