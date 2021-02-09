BTS Announce A Performance On The Iconic ‘MTV Unplugged’ Series

2020 was undoubtedly a big year for K-pop supergroup BTS. Not only did they smash streaming records, become the first Korean act to go No. 1, and have basically all of the most popular tweets of the year, but the South Korean government even revised their military service laws to allow the group to keep making music. BTS may have made a name for themselves with their maximalist approach to music and videos, but they’re now starting off the year on a more toned-down note.

The group just announced that they’ve booked a spot on the iconic series MTV Unplugged. The show first aired in the late 1980’s and is a way for legendary acts like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Lauryn Hill, and Paul McCartney to showcase their music in a more intimate, stripped-down setting. For their own performance, BTS will bring fans some acoustic versions of their hit songs off of their latest album Be live from their Seoul, South Korea hometown.

BTS’ Be was released last November and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. It’s songs like “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite” garnered a particularly amount of success. “Dynamite,” in particular, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks and the groups’ outfits from the song’s video are currently being sold at an auction for $40,000.

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS airs 2/23 at 9 pm EST on MTV. Watch it here.