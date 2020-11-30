The South Korean pop group BTS have had quite the 2020. They’ve released two albums this year: Map Of The Soul: 7 , from February, and the new Be, which dropped earlier this month. Now the latter has a deluxe edition, and its release has nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard album charts.

The deluxe Be sold 242,000 equivalent album units, of which 177,000 were album sales and 30,000 streaming equivalent album units. Its first-week total is the most any group has posted since their own previous album, Map Of The Soul: 7. That means they’ve had five chart-topping albums in the last two years. The last artist to accomplish this feat at a faster rate was Future, who landed five No. 1s in one year and seven months, spanning from 2015’s DS2 to 2017’s Hndrxx.

Megan The Stallion took the No. 2 spot with her debut, Good News, which logged 100,500 units. The album is now the rapper’s highest-charting release, surpassing her projects Fever and Suga, which debuted at No. 10 and No. 7 respectively. Good News also the most-streamed album of the week, thanks to 115.85 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs.

You can revisit our review of Megan The Stallion’s Good News here.

(via Billboard)

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.