This holiday season is going to look different from any other, and K-pop group BTS wants to remind fans that they’re not alone. The band brought their recently released track “Life Goes On” to The Late Late Show With James Corden to show support for listeners who are spending the holidays without seeing family this year.

The performance opens with a BTS member reading a newspaper that displays a cover story about the importance of staying resilient during the pandemic. The camera moves fluidly between enclosed rooms, offering a snapshot of how each member has been coping while in quarantine. Eventually, all seven singers join together around a Christmas tree to exchange gifts and enjoy each other’s company.

The song arrived on the group’s record Be, which debuted last week and impressively marked the group’s third studio release of 2020. All of BTS’ hard work paid off this year as they were awarded many accolades for their music. Back in August, BTS made chart history by becoming the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song “Dynamite.” Their visual alongside the single also saw the largest premiere on YouTube and became the fastest video to reach 10 million views in YouTube’s history.

Watch BTS perform “Life Goes On” on The Late Late Show With James Corden above.

Be is out now via Big Hit. Get it here.