J-Hope From BTS Has Been Announced As The New Headliner For Lollapalooza’s 2022 Chicago Festival

Back in March, Lollapalooza unveiled its jam-packed lineup for the Chicago iteration of its festival after the showcase was brought to other countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Stockholm. The 2022 Chicago show was set to be headlined by Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Metallica, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. However, as we now know, Doja Cat will not be able to perform for the foreseeable future as she underwent tonsil surgery that will keep her off the performance stage for the time being. A couple of weeks after Doja’s announcement, Lollapalooza has announced her replacement for the upcoming show: J-Hope from BTS.

We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

With the announcement, it marks the first time that a “South Korean artist will headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival” according to Lollapalooza. The news arrives after J-Hope, along with the rest of the BTS collective, stopped by The White House to discuss anti-Asian hate and Asian representation with President Joe Biden. BTS also broke Apple Music’s record for 2022’s biggest radio show.

In addition to performances from the aforementioned names at Lollapalooza’s 2022 Chicago show, which goes down July 28-31, attendees will also see sets from Glass Animals, Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Denzel Curry, Blxst, Willow, Cordae, Caroline Polachek, PinkPanthress, Audrey Nuna, Wet Leg, Larry June, Coi Leray, and more.

You can view the new announcement from Lollapalooza above.

