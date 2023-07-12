Bun B was visibly impressed by the sneakers revealed to him on Uproxx‘s latest installment of Fresh Pair, and the Houston rapper enjoyed another surprise on Tuesday, July 11.

“About last night..got a call in the middle of dinner to meet Matt from @astorclubnyc at an Uno game. Random. Turns out it’s @questlove party with food from cannabis chef/educator @thechefnikki which was amazing. Quest calls @jazzbeezy who I hadn’t sent in years. On my way out he says ‘I have to have a picture with you and Taylor,'” Bun B captioned an Instagram photo of him shaking hands with Taylor Swift.

The UGK legend continued, “Who turns out to be THE Taylor. As in @taylorswift who couldn’t have been more kind and personable. I’ve only ever met 2 other people who make you feel this seen and heard in an interaction before and that’s @barackobama and @beyonce My question is does this make me a Swiftie?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cum8XOUuve8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

📲| Taylor Swift with Bun B. pic.twitter.com/dGiNoVKAQY — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 12, 2023

Bun B met Swift at an opportune time, considering she’s probably still riding the high from releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) last Friday, and celebrating its arrival across two The Eras Tour shows in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday and Saturday, July 8. (Suddenly, all we can think about is whether Bun B can somehow finesse this into making Trill Burgers a sponsor of The Eras Tour.)

Swift will next take The Eras Tour to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15. See her remaining North American dates here.

The 12-time Grammy winner also recently added more international dates for 2024. See them here.