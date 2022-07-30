Good Morning America has been on a quest to find the best burger in America. Today, the coveted title was given to Houston rapper Bun B, whose hometown-based burger pop-up series, Trill Burgers, has been making waves across the nation.

Bun was given the honor on today’s episode of Good Morning America, on which, he was gifted a trophy and a $10,000 check.

“H-Town, baby,” Bun said. “We did it, baby, Trill Burgers. It feels amazing. God is good and my team is amazing. You’re gonna get the best burger in America.”

Last weekend, Bun shared his Trill Burgers at Rolling Loud Miami. He is also one of many hip-hop artists who will be sharing their culinary creations in a food court at the upcoming Rock The Bells festival in Queens, NY on August 6. Also sharing their food are Nas, with the Brooklyn-based Sweet Chick, Mia X with the New Orleans-based Team Whip Them Pots, and Ghostface Killah, with the Staten Island-based Killah Koffee. This marks the first ever hip-hop food court experience, and it will be curated by Bun himself.

“For me, it’s the food now,” said Bun in a statement. “I still make music. I still perform, but [food] is my passion and it still keeps me in the culture.”

