Getty Image
Pop

Drake Congratulated Taylor Swift (Or Rather, A Super Convincing Lookalike) On The Release Of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

A few hours ago, Taylor Swift released the highly anticipated new re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). As with any Swift project, it’s a major event in the music industry, and Drake found a funny way to chime in.

On his Instagram Story, he shared a photo of himself with a woman who isn’t Swift but sure does look a lot like her. He wrote on the photo, “Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed In.”

drake taylor swift lookalike
@champagnepapi/Instagram

The lookalike is actually a woman named Jaime Kitt Carson (who, by the way, has the excellent Instagram username of @trailer____swift). She took to Twitter to explain that the encounter happened while she was at work last night, and that Drake was “so nice.”

Carson apparently got some sort of negative feedback, as she tweeted a photo of herself giving a thumbs up and wrote, “getting cyberbullied on twitter cause drake posted a photo with me on his IG story <3 worth it.”

The release of the new album confirmed suspicions that Swift switched up the lyrics to the song “Better Than Revenge.” Meanwhile, Swift’s music popped up in the new season of The Bear, so check out our interview with the people who curated the show’s music here.

