A few hours ago, Taylor Swift released the highly anticipated new re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). As with any Swift project, it’s a major event in the music industry, and Drake found a funny way to chime in.

On his Instagram Story, he shared a photo of himself with a woman who isn’t Swift but sure does look a lot like her. He wrote on the photo, “Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed In.”

The lookalike is actually a woman named Jaime Kitt Carson (who, by the way, has the excellent Instagram username of @trailer____swift). She took to Twitter to explain that the encounter happened while she was at work last night, and that Drake was “so nice.”

yes! i’m still in the outfit, it was at my job! lol — jaime (@jkittcarson) July 7, 2023

yes it was me!!! haha just a lil joke cause i get told that a lot! love her tho, and he was so nice — jaime (@jkittcarson) July 7, 2023

Carson apparently got some sort of negative feedback, as she tweeted a photo of herself giving a thumbs up and wrote, “getting cyberbullied on twitter cause drake posted a photo with me on his IG story <3 worth it.”

getting cyberbullied on twitter cause drake posted a photo with me on his IG story <3 worth it pic.twitter.com/DLWngSl9fP — jaime (@jkittcarson) July 7, 2023

