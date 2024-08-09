Calvin Harris has been pretty busy for the past eight years. He’s released “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa, “Miracle” with Ellie Goulding, and “Desire” with Sam Smith, among others, and now, he’s compiled all those works into a new album, 96 Months. The album also features megahits like the Rihanna collab “This Is What You Came For” and “How Deep Is Your Love” with Disciples.
Harris teased the album with a short-lived post on Instagram, prompting speculation among fans about just what songs would make it onto the final tracklist. Spoiler alert: All the ones you’re thinking of are included. Longtime fans may consider this a return to form for the producer, who released two albums since getting “bored with EDM” after releasing Motion in 2014 and followed up with the poppier sounds of Funk Wav Bounces volumes one and two. After the second volume caught lukewarm reviews, though (undeservedly, I’d argue, but hey, we were hip-deep in a pandemic between the two editions and a lot of folks weren’t trying to hear Kashif-inspired smooth funk or nu-disco bops), it’s unsurprising that he’d want to remind fans that he’s got a deep bag of dance hits.
You can check out the tracklist for 96 Months below.
96 Months Tracklist
01. “Free” with Ellie Goulding
02. “How Deep Is Your Love” with Disciples
03. “This Is What You Came For” with Rihanna
04. “My Way”
05. “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa
06. “Promises” with Sam Smith
07. “Giant” with Rag’n’Bone Man
08. “I’m Not Alone” (2019 Edit)
09. “Miracle” with Ellie Goulding
10. “Desire” with Sam Smith
11. “I Can’t Wait (Hypnogogic)”
12. “Lovers In A Past Life” with Rag’n’Bone Man
13. “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” with PartyNextDoor
14. “Body Moving” with Eliza Rose
15. “Live Without Your Love” with Steve Lacy
16. “Lonely” Feat. Riva Starr
17. “By Your Side” with Tom Grennan