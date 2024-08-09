Calvin Harris has been pretty busy for the past eight years. He’s released “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa, “Miracle” with Ellie Goulding, and “Desire” with Sam Smith, among others, and now, he’s compiled all those works into a new album, 96 Months. The album also features megahits like the Rihanna collab “This Is What You Came For” and “How Deep Is Your Love” with Disciples.

Harris teased the album with a short-lived post on Instagram, prompting speculation among fans about just what songs would make it onto the final tracklist. Spoiler alert: All the ones you’re thinking of are included. Longtime fans may consider this a return to form for the producer, who released two albums since getting “bored with EDM” after releasing Motion in 2014 and followed up with the poppier sounds of Funk Wav Bounces volumes one and two. After the second volume caught lukewarm reviews, though (undeservedly, I’d argue, but hey, we were hip-deep in a pandemic between the two editions and a lot of folks weren’t trying to hear Kashif-inspired smooth funk or nu-disco bops), it’s unsurprising that he’d want to remind fans that he’s got a deep bag of dance hits.

You can check out the tracklist for 96 Months below.