Sam Smith might not be here to make friends, or so they proclaimed in the title of their previously released single. But Smith is down to strengthen their relationship with their existing compadres. As a result, fans are treated to the reunion of Calvin Harris and Smith. On their latest joint single, “Desire,” the musicians cooked up another classic for the dance floor.

As Smith sensually sings, “I want you to hold me / Don’t let me go / Be the one and only / Take all control / Stay with me forever / At least for the night / Even when you leave me / Lead me to the light,” Harris’ Grammy-nominated production skills take it the next level. Usually, desperation isn’t a beautiful accessory, but when soundtracked by Harris, it can be.

“Desire” is yet another irresistible record by the pair suited for every summer party playlist. Harris and Smith’s last collaboration brought forth “Promises” in 2018. The platinum-certified song stuck around for several steamy summers after, and “Desire” is gearing up to do the same.

First, Harris reconnected with former collaborator Ellie Goulding on “Miracle.” Now, he’s linked with Smith for “Desire.” Harris is clearly on the road to collecting all the pop music infinity stones for his next album.

Listen to “Desire” above.