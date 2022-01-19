Pharrell has long been celebrated for his style as well as his youthful looks. The latter topic came up once again during his 2019 appearance on LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop, and Pharrell explained how he still looks so young. “You gotta exfoliate like a f*cking madman,” he revealed. Nearly three years later, the topic came up once again after 21 Savage tweeted, “Pharrell is the king of drip!! How the hell he do that sh*t for so long? [facepalm emoji].”

from Virginia…it’s Something in the Water https://t.co/pbnIge83CZ — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 18, 2022

While many offered their own responses, Pharrell himself arrived to answer the question. “From Virginia,” he wrote. “It’s Something in the Water.” There was a double meaning to Pharrell’s answer. Something in the Water is the name of the festival he launched in 2019. The showcase had an extremely successful first year, but unfortunately, an attempt to hold another in 2020 was thwarted by the pandemic. In 2021, Pharrell announced that the festival would no longer be in Virginia Beach due the city’s “toxic energy,” which he made after his cousin was murdered by a local police officer who did not have their body camera turned on.

As for Pharrell’s ageless drip, the singer previously released a line of skincare products back in 2020. The Humanrace product line was released in collaboration with his longtime dermatologist Elena Jones and it included cleansers, creams, exfoliators, and more.