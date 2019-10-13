Just days before her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello seemingly gave an indication of what she might be performing by releasing a new single, “Easy.” Sure enough, she did perform the new single on SNL, as well as “Cry For Me.”

She started with “Cry For Me,” and she took a theatrical approach to her performance, donning a big old-fashioned dress while accompanied by a similarly styled set and squad of dancers. “Easy” had a more minimal stage setup, but the theatrics came from Cabello’s vocal performance, as she delivered a powerhouse rendition of the song.

.@Camila_Cabello serves vocals with a performance of her latest song, “Easy” on #SNL. pic.twitter.com/iSWTg1SJ4Q — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 13, 2019

Cabello was clearly excited before the show, so much so that she thought she literally might not be able to contain herself, tweeting, “I’m on @nbcsnl tonight I’m 10000% peeing my pants at least two drops TUNE IN TO SEE.”

Cabello’s performance comes as part of a strong season-opening trio of musical guests for SNL. The show’s 45th season kicked off with Billie Eilish, who was followed by Taylor Swift, and now Cabello.

Of her upcoming album Romance, Cabello previously said, “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated — I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.”

Watch Cabello’s perform “Cry For Me” and “Easy” on Saturday Night Live above.