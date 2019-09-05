Last week, it appeared that Camila Cabello was teasing the start of a new era, and it turns out that’s totally what was going on. This morning, Cabello has announced that her upcoming second album will be titled Romance. She hasn’t announced a release date yet, but press materials say the album will be “the biggest pop event of 2019 soon.”

Cabello has, however, shared not just one, but two new songs from the record. She released a video for “Shameless,” an emotional track that builds and builds up to a dark electronic drop. She also released “Liar,” a more jaunty and reggaeton-influenced track.

Cabello said that the autobiographical tunes inspired her to title the album Romance, saying, “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated — I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.”

She has been on a roll lately: Her and Shawn Mendes’ “Señorita” recently spent some time at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the pair also gave the song its live debut at the VMAs. Furthermore, she will also be one of the first musical guests on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live.

Watch the video for “Shameless” and listen to “Liar” above.